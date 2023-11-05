Advertise With Us

Car crash kills one person near Michigan State University

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning at Michigan State University’s campus.

It happened at the corner of Michigan and Harrison in East Lansing and the roadway was shut down just after 1:30 a.m. The road eventually reopened at around 4 a.m.

News 10 has made calls to local police and as of Sunday afternoon, they said the incident is under investigation.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

