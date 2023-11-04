Advertise With Us

WATCH: UAW President Fain shares details on GM tentative agreement

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Mike Booth will discuss details of the recent tentative agreement between the United Auto Workers Union and General Motors.

UAW National General Motors Council met in Detroit Friday to vote on whether it will send it’s tentative agreement to its membership.

GM and the union agreed to a deal on Monday. The agreement includes a 25 percent wage increase over four years. New employees will see a 70 percent wage increase, and the top wage will see a 33 percent increase. GM is also offering employees up to five weeks of vacation time and two weeks of parental leave.

You can watch the full live stream above this story.

