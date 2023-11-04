Recovery organization hosts sober tailgate during MSU, Nebraska game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Spartans took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, students, staff, and fans were given the opportunity to tailgate in a substance-free event.

All day Saturday, the Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) hosted a sober tailgate south of the MSU McLane Baseball Stadium that organizers said was to provide a substance-free opportunity to connect with peers while also raising awareness that not every student is drinking on the weekends.

The event also worked as a safe and supportive atmosphere for individuals in recovery, so people under the influence would not be allowed.

Organizers said the Sober Tailgate is one of several ongoing initiatives of the MSU CRC to create engagement opportunities and spaces for students seeking peer support.

People interested in the CRC can visit MSU’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.