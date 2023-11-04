Advertise With Us

Police looking for suspects accused of armed robbery in Lansing

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are looking for two suspects accused of an armed robbery Saturday morning in Lansing.

Police said at around 2:35 a.m. Saturday morning, two male suspects went into a Speedway on east Saginaw just east of US-127. Officials said the two suspects had a gun.

As of Saturday, police said they do not know if anything was taken.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

