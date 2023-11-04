Jackson deputies cleared of wrongdoing after killing homicide suspect

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies will not face charges for killing a 33-year-old man in July.

The man, named David McCleur, was shot by deputies after allegedly killing his mother in Summit Township on July 30.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the shooting was justified.

McCleur was killed after ramming his car into a patrol vehicle. When he left his car, he had a knife and hammer in his hand and refused to drop the weapons, authorities claim.

Deputies say he threw the hammer before being shot.

