Advertise With Us

Jackson deputies cleared of wrongdoing after killing homicide suspect

By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies will not face charges for killing a 33-year-old man in July.

The man, named David McCleur, was shot by deputies after allegedly killing his mother in Summit Township on July 30.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the shooting was justified.

McCleur was killed after ramming his car into a patrol vehicle. When he left his car, he had a knife and hammer in his hand and refused to drop the weapons, authorities claim.

Deputies say he threw the hammer before being shot.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
File Graphic
Person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Blackman Township
Jackson County Prosecutor finds deputies’ actions justified for fatally shooting homicide suspect
Jackson police search for suspect accused of stealing money from dead man
EB I-96 in Eaton County reopens following crash

Latest News

Lansing nonprofit, city officials working to benefit Black community
Lansing nonprofit, city officials working to benefit Black community
What the Tech: What happens to your Gmail when you die?
What the Tech: What happens to your data after you die?
First Job Fundamentals: Navigating Do’s and Don’ts
First Job Fundamentals: Navigating Do’s and Don’ts
In this image provided by Portland General Electric, windmills and solar panels line a...
Bills that would require all Michigan energy to be clean by 2040 headed to Whitmer’s desk