Friday Night Frenzy District Finals Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championships were claimed as News 10 Sports had cameras at seven mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Mason, for a Week 2 rematch with DeWitt.

Game of the Week: Mason 42, DeWitt 7

Mason scores 42 unanswered to roll DeWitt, claim third straight district title

Final: East Lansing 35. Lakeland 7

East Lansing wins ninth straight game, pulls away to claim district title

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 42. Bath 15

Pewamo-Westphalia wins tenth straight game, handles Bath in district title

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 26, Napoleon 0

Jackson Lumen Christi blanks Napoleon to capture another district title

Final: Parma Western 38, Lakeshore 20

Parma Western handles Lakeshore to move into Regional Finals

Final: Ovid-Elsie 42, Lansing Catholic 13

Ovid-Elsie avoids Lansing Catholic upset to claim district title

Final: Portland 38, Hastings 24

Portland handles Hastings on the road to capture another district title

Other area scores:

Corunna 28, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 17

Haslett 30, Chelsea 22

Ithaca 29, New Lothrop 28

