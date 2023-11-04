Friday Night Frenzy District Finals Highlights
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championships were claimed as News 10 Sports had cameras at seven mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Mason, for a Week 2 rematch with DeWitt.
Game of the Week: Mason 42, DeWitt 7
Final: East Lansing 35. Lakeland 7
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 42. Bath 15
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 26, Napoleon 0
Final: Parma Western 38, Lakeshore 20
Final: Ovid-Elsie 42, Lansing Catholic 13
Final: Portland 38, Hastings 24
Other area scores:
Corunna 28, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 17
Haslett 30, Chelsea 22
Ithaca 29, New Lothrop 28
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.