Bills that would require all Michigan energy to be clean by 2040 headed to Whitmer’s desk

A late night for state lawmakers who voted into the early morning hours on clean energy bills.

The bills set a timeline to reduce emissions and increase the adoption of renewable energy like wind and solar farms, but the proposals are facing opposition, resulting in party-line votes and political division.

One of the bills would require Michigan’s utility companies to have 100% clean energy by 2040. As energy is a complex topic, the bills are extensive.

It’s a major attack on the stability of our energy grid. People are going to have higher rates and lower reliability,” Rep. Graham Filler, (R) Clinton County said.

A six-bill package in Michigan’s legislature is moving toward the governor’s desk with votes that were largely along party lines. It’s aimed at reducing emissions and increasing alternative energy sources, but Michigan’s Chamber of Commerce says the move toward clean energy is going to hurt businesses and consumers by increasing utility costs.

“Yeah, we don’t expect the bills to change significantly. The legislature is on kind of this self-imposed timeline, to adjourn by Thursday the 9th, so that really only gives them three more session days, and so there’s really just not the time for these bills to change in a substantive way,” said Mike Alaimo with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

However, Consumers Energy says they are actively working with the legislature to update Michigan’s energy law. In a statement to News 10, the utility company said, “We are pleased with the progress that has been made with this legislation. If the bills are enacted in law, we will work to implement the targets in a way that ensures reliability and holds costs down for all customers.”

The Natural Resource Defense Council says there are requirements written into the bills to maintain reliability, affordability, and efficiency.

“That’s built into the process there. There’s also billions and billions of dollars, federal dollars, that these bills actually helped unlock, to help draw down into our state. Through the investment, the inflation reduction act,” said Derrell Slaughter with the Natural Resource Defense Council.

The bills face final approval next week. The bills also would create a new state agency to oversee the state’s progress toward clean energy, provide financial assistance for low-income residents to pay for clean energy projects, and give state officials the ability to approve large-scale wind and solar energy projects. We will follow the legislation as it heads to Governor Whitmer, who is expected to sign it into law.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.