16-year-old Delhi Township gymnast taking talents to new heights in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There have been many very successful athletes to come out of the Mid-Michigan area over time.

Delhi Township native Lilia Cosman is no exception, as the 16-year-old, a dual-citizen of both the United States and Romania, is getting set to represent Romania on its national gymnastics team in 2024 in Paris at the Olympic Games.

Cosman got introduced to the sport by her sister when she was just four years old, and now, 12 years later, is seeing a dream come full circle.

“Ever since I was younger, I always had the goal, the dream of going to the Olympics, and I just always worked and just hoped that hopefully I can make it,” Cosman said.

Cosman cites her increased work ethic and drive to be the best she can be as a major reason for her rise to the biggest stage in the sport.

She knows her gymnastics career started at age six when she crossed paths with now her long-time coach Kristin Buese, who saw the potential almost immediately upon meeting.

“She’s always been super talented, super motivated, just loves the sport of gymnastics, so you can kind of see that one there at that age,” said Buese, who started training Lilia a decade ago. “But you just never know how they’re going to progress or what’s going to happen.”

The progression has been evident—trained with Buese at Capital City Flips Gymnastics in Delta Township for the last three years.

The work has paid off, as she had success competing in the U.S. and has qualified for national competition three years in a row and won in state competition several times.

With dreams at a young age, the opportunity has yet to kick in, but surely will as the games in Paris are closer.

