WEATHER EXTRA: Dry weekend ahead

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few peeks at the sun will start our Friday, but most of the day should be mostly cloudy. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on the temperatures that will be a few degrees warmer and the gusty winds expected at times.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 3, 2023

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 36º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 2015
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1951
  • Jackson Record High: 76º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: 14º 1951

