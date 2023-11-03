Advertise With Us

Trial date set for man accused of killing Lansing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith

Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing a Lansing toddler, will head to trial in 2024.

Trice will begin his trial on April 16, 2024, in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker.

“My office is ready and fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial as we seek a measure of justice for Wynter Cole-Smith and her family,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a press release.

Trice faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death - a possible life sentence. He is also charged with kidnapping a minor, a 20-year minimum sentence.

Holt dancers take their moves to New York City for Turkey Day
