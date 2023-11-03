Trial date set for man accused of killing Lansing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing a Lansing toddler, will head to trial in 2024.

Trice will begin his trial on April 16, 2024, in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker.

“My office is ready and fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial as we seek a measure of justice for Wynter Cole-Smith and her family,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a press release.

Trice faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death - a possible life sentence. He is also charged with kidnapping a minor, a 20-year minimum sentence.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.