Schools Rule: Students with special needs learn how to apply skills in MSU’s campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students with special needs are learning to apply skills they learn in the classroom to job sites around Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus.

The Spartan Project SEARCH combines classroom instruction with a year-long internship that helps prepare the students for employment opportunities.

Students with learning disabilities have to find a way to be independent and employed. Project SEARCH takes their education to the next step and allows students to learn on the job.

Philip Livermore, who is in the program, said he is learning to become an adult.

“Be an adult, pay the bills, helping with responsibilities, being kind to customers,” said Livermore.

Students will have classroom time for instruction, and they will report to a job site on campus.

Mike McDonald with Ingham Intermediate School District said the interns in the program love being a part of the spartan community.

“They love it. They feel like they are in college, they feel like they are coming to MSU, and they talk about all the time how this isn’t a high school program and how they are not kids or how we are adults now. They really love being out here with their peers,” said McDonald.

During their year on campus, interns will work different jobs for ten weeks at a time.

Brooke Loocher, an instructor for Project SEARCH, said she loves seeing the progress students make in their time at MSU.

“To see the change in them from being really unsure to being like, I got this, and I know what I am doing, and now I found this job I love. Doing that and having independence is just really rewarding, and I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

The students work in food prep, trade work, stocking shelves and even cleaning. Livermore said he loves ensuring students have a clean area to work in.

“They are doing good, studying in a nice clean environment with no worries about germs or dust or particles,” said Livermore.

As Project SEARCHlooks for a brighter future for students like Livermore, interns are happy to feel like adults contributing to life on campus.

The Spartan Project SEARCH is one of 12 programs in Michigan. The program will be selecting its next applicants in February.

