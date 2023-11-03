Police investigating counterfeit bills circulating in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating counterfeit $100 bills that are being passed around within the Grand Ledge community.

The Grand Ledge Police Department released photos of what the counterfeit bills would look like. They said the bills have been replicated and used numerous times in Grand Ledge.

Police ask residents to be vigilant in educating themselves or any staff members they may have who handle cash.

Contact the Grand Ledge Police Department at (517) 627-2115 if you have information or encounter counterfeit money.

