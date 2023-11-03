Advertise With Us

Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the south side of Lansing early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Georgetown Boulevard on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Officials said when the caller got up from the couch, he saw bullet holes in his window.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

