Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the south side of Lansing early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Georgetown Boulevard on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Officials said when the caller got up from the couch, he saw bullet holes in his window.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.