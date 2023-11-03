Person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Blackman Township

BLACKMAN TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Blackman Township,

Just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday, a 40-year-old man was walking in the roadway on Shirley Drive near Woodworth Road. He was hit by a Chrysler van traveling southbound on Shirley Drive.

The victim was in an unlit area wearing dark clothes while walking in a lane reserved for cars.

A 64-year-old man was driving the Chrysler.

The victim was taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson and is in critical condition.

Police believe neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

