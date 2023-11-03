Advertise With Us

Organization working to grow Michigan holds presentation in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Growing Michigan Together Council is going all over the state, county by county, on both sides of the political aisle, with one mission in mind.

Their project started in June with an executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Project leaders said Michigan had grown at a different rate than other states.

The council hopes to create an environment of prosperity for Michigan to return it to a top ten state in per capita income.

“We have slipped from 1953 where we were one of the highest states in per capita income, we are one of the lowest in the country, we rank 39th in the country in terms of per capita income per individual,” said John Rakolta Jr., the co-chair of Growing Michigan Together Council.

“For me, it really is the amount of information, not just that but the process that we’ve gone through to bring that information together, having everyone bring together ideas and, as John, my co-chair, often says, intellectual tension, asking questions, and getting your whole self together based upon your whole self and experiences,” said Shirley Stancato, the co-chair of Growing Michigan Together Council.

The group plans to present their finding to Whitmer in December.

