Advertise With Us

MSU conducting system maintenance for outdoor sirens

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) Police and Public Safety will do a system maintenance check on Friday for its outdoor sirens.

The test will happen between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Nov. 3. The sirens will be activated individually during this time frame.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
EB I-94 at Dearing Road reopens following crash
Ultium Cells
Ultium Cells hosts first job fair for Delta Township EV battery plant

Latest News

Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
The United Auto Workers’ (UAW) National General Motors Council is meeting in Detroit to vote on...
GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement
Michigan State University (MSU) Police of Public Safety will do a system maintenance check for...
MSU conducting system maintenance for outdoor sirens
East Lansing’s Islamic community is remembering the life of Thabet, a Michigan State University...
Islamic community mourns loss of MSU Fellow killed by Israeli air strike