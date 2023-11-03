MSU conducting system maintenance for outdoor sirens

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) Police and Public Safety will do a system maintenance check on Friday for its outdoor sirens.

The test will happen between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Nov. 3. The sirens will be activated individually during this time frame.

