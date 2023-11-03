Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: How daylight savings affects your body

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get ready to fall back one hour this Sunday.

When the clock hits 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, it’ll jump back to 1 a.m.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Dr. Ely with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Ely explains how our internal clock reacts to the time change in the player above.

