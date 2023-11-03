Mid-Michigan Matters: How daylight savings affects your body
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get ready to fall back one hour this Sunday.
When the clock hits 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, it’ll jump back to 1 a.m.
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Dr. Ely with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Ely explains how our internal clock reacts to the time change in the player above.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.