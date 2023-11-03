Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan celebrates Día De Los Muertos

By Wells Foster
Nov. 3, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday kicked off Lansing’s annual Día De Los Muertos, or day of the dead, celebration.

The Casa De Rosado Galeria and Cultural Center is hosting a three-day event at the Lansing Mall.

People set up ofrendas - or offerings, for loved ones who passed away.

The celebration started Friday afternoon with a blessing of the ofrendas, followed by a viewing of them.

Five Hispanic artists from Michigan shared their interpretations of Jose Guadalupe Posada’s work - the artist who created the ornate skeletons associated with Day of the Dead.

This year’s official Day of the Dead was Wednesday and Thursday but was celebrated locally this weekend.

The celebration continues Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

