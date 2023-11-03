Advertise With Us

Michigan man sentenced to decades in prison after pleading no contest in his parents’ 2021 slayings

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading no contest in the 2021 slayings of his parents, whose bodies were found buried at a state game area.

A Kalamazoo County judge on Wednesday sentenced Nicholas Johnson to spend between 29 and 69 years in prison. The Portage man must serve a minimum of 29 years before he’s eligible for parole, WWMT-TV reported.

Johnson pleaded no contest last month to two counts of second-degree murder in the February 2021 fatal shootings of his parents, Gary Johnson, 65, and Laura Johnson, 64. Authorities said they were slain at their home in Portage, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of Grand Rapids.

After Gary Johnson’s employer reported that he had missed work, police determined that he and his wife were missing. Their bodies were later found buried in a wooded area at the Gourdneck State Game Area, about three miles (4.8 kilometers) from their home.

A medical examiner ruled their deaths homicide.

Relatives and friends who gave victim impact statements during Wednesday’s sentencing mentioned Nicholas Johnson’s mental health issues and said his parents feared him.

“It was never if Nick was going to kill them, but when,” said Deborah Ryder, Laura Johnson’s cousin.

Johnson’s parents had filed a no-contact order against their son after he broke into their home in September 2019, according to court documents. They also had personal protection orders against him, but those expired before they vanished.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
EB I-94 at Dearing Road reopens following crash

Latest News

DeWitt High School held its annual Career Connection expo Thursday.
DeWitt High School holds annual Career Connection expo
The Jackson County Prosecutor has determined that the actions made by the officers who shot a...
Jackson County Prosecutor finds deputies’ actions justified for fatally shooting homicide suspect
Students with special needs are learning to apply skills they learn in the classroom to job...
Schools Rule: Students with special needs learn how to apply skills in MSU’s campus
Growing Michigan Together Council is going all over the state, county by county, on both sides...
Organization working to grow Michigan holds presentation in Lansing
Organization working to grow Michigan holds presentation in Lansing