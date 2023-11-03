Advertise With Us

Michigan Basketball Player Injured

Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan basketball guard Jace Howard has a stress fracture in his right knee and tibia. He is expected to miss the next four to six weeks of play. Howard is the son of head coach Juwan Howard who is still away from the team recovering from heart surgery. Howard is a native of Miami, Florida and played in a reserve role last season.

