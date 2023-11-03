Michigan Basketball Player Injured

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan basketball guard Jace Howard has a stress fracture in his right knee and tibia. He is expected to miss the next four to six weeks of play. Howard is the son of head coach Juwan Howard who is still away from the team recovering from heart surgery. Howard is a native of Miami, Florida and played in a reserve role last season.

