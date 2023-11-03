Advertise With Us

Mason Boys Soccer Plays For State Title Saturday

A soccer ball
A soccer ball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School’s boys soccer team plays for the division two state title on Saturday. The Bulldogs face Grand Rapids Christian at 3pm at Grand Ledge High School. All four title games will be played Saturday. Mason advanced earlier this week with a penalty kick victory in the semi-finals over Warren De La Salle, 3-2.

