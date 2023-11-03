JATA offering free rides to polling centers on Election Day

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) will be providing free rides to the polls on Nov. 7.

Voters in the City of Jackson will decide races for Mayor, City Treasurer and City Council representatives in Wards 2, 4 and 6. Voters will also consider a millage proposal from Jackson College on the Nov. ballot.

“We believe that every citizen’s voice matters, and it is our duty as a transportation authority to ensure that accessibility is not a barrier to civic engagement. Offering free bus rides to the City of Jackson polling centers is our way of empowering the community to exercise their right to vote. By removing transportation costs on election day, we hope to encourage a higher voter turnout and foster an inclusive democratic process. At the Jackson Area Transportation Authority, we are committed to promoting civic participation and making a positive impact on our community.” said Michael Brown, the Executive Director of JATA.

JATA provided the following list of where to vote in the Jackson area:

WARD 1: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1107 Adrian St.

WARD 2: Boos Recreation Center closed in 2023 for construction. Voters shifted to the following locations:

Precinct 3: St. John’s United Center for Caring, 801 S. Mechanic St.

Precincts 4 & 5: St. John’s Parish Center, 711 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

WARD 3: St. John’s Parish Center, 711 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

WARD 4: First Presbyterian Church, 743 W. Michigan Ave.

WARD 5: St. John’s United Center for Caring, 801 S. Mechanic St.

WARD 6: Cascades Baptist Church, 1012 W. High St.

