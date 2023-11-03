Jackson police search for suspect accused of stealing money from dead man

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police said someone tapped into the bank account of a man who died and then went on a spending spree.

Jackson Police said the family figured it out while going through the man’s estate.

The family said the money was taken from his bank account shortly after he died. The man died of natural causes in late September.

Investigators found more than 100 fraudulent transactions. The money was spent at various locations throughout Jackson County.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.