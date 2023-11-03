Advertise With Us

Jackson police search for suspect accused of stealing money from dead man

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police said someone tapped into the bank account of a man who died and then went on a spending spree.

Jackson Police said the family figured it out while going through the man’s estate.

The family said the money was taken from his bank account shortly after he died. The man died of natural causes in late September.

Investigators found more than 100 fraudulent transactions. The money was spent at various locations throughout Jackson County.

The victim’s name has not been released.

