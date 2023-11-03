Jackson County Prosecutor finds deputies’ actions justified for fatally shooting homicide suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Prosecutor has determined that the actions made by the officers who shot a homicide suspect in July were justified.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, Jerard Jarzynka, reviewed the events of the incident that occurred on July 30, where deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shot David McCluer several times in the roadway just north of 3000 Robinson Road.

According to Jarzynka, Michigan law allows a person to use force or even take a life to defend himself or the life of another person. If a person acts in self-defense, their actions are justified under the law and is not guilty of a crime.

The deputies were initially called to make a personal welfare check at the home at 3000 Robinson Road at around 7 p.m. on July 30 and found Karen Tobin dead on her kitchen floor. They found injuries to her head and leg.

McCluer was determined as the person of interest in the murder of his mother, Tobin, after officials learned he threatened to kill her. Officials said McCluer left the home in Tobin’s car, a Kia.

McCluer returned to the home just before 9 p.m., where numerous police cars were parked by the roadway. McCluer drove the Kia into the side of a Sheriff’s patrol car and then rear-ended another patrol car. Officials said he got out of the Kia and held a hammer in his right hand and a knife in his left. Three deputies approached and ordered him to drop the weapons and go to the ground—Jarzynka said he refused.

McCluer then threw the hammer at the deputies. At that point, deputies fired their service weapons at McCluer. He was struck several times and fell to the ground with the knife still in his hand.

After the police took the knife from his hand, they gave him medical attention until an ambulance arrived. McCluer was taken to a local hospital, where he was taken off life support and was pronounced dead on Aug. 3.

“Based upon a review of the facts and the law, it is clear that David McCluer presented an immediate danger of death or great bodily harm to the deputies,” said Jarzynka. “Moreover, the deputies confronted and ordered him to put the weapons down and get down on the ground. McCluer said no.”

“It is my opinion that [the deputies] were justified in discharging their service weapons to protect the life of a fellow deputy as well as their own lives. The use of deadly force in this case would certainly not rise to the level necessary to render criminal charges against these deputies.”

