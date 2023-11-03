Islamic community mourns loss of MSU Fellow killed by Israeli air strike

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A room for Islamic prayer, once used by Tariq Thabet, is now a place for loved ones to pray for his rest in death.

East Lansing’s Islamic community is remembering the life of Thabet, a Michigan State University Fellow who was killed by an Israeli air strike on Gaza Sunday.

In a recent Facebook post, the Islamic Center of East Lansing shared the news of Thabet’s tragic death, and the death of 15 of his family members. Board Trustee Thasin Sardar said the losses of life have hit home at the center.

“This was personal,” he said. “This is somebody who lived with us for a year and a half while he was here as a Humphrey Fellow.”

Thabet spent 10 months as a scholar with the Michigan State University Humphrey Fellowship program. During that time, he attended workshops, studied, networked and shared his passion for economics.

He also spent time building relationships at the Islamic Center, where Sardar said he often joined members for prayer in their mosque. Those who had a chance to know Thabet, like Sardar, remember his positivity, despite the tragedies he witnessed while living in Gaza.

“Despite all the pain and suffering that he’s endured, you could never know that by the smile on his face,” Sarfar said.

In a press conference Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) shared her sympathies for Thabet’s death, and others connected to Michigan who’d been killed in the war overseas.

“In the past couple of days, I’ve been offering condolences to the Islamic Center in Lansing, where he was a congregant,” she told members of the media via Zoom.

Following the conference, Congresswoman Slotkin voted against a proposal from the U.S. House of Representatives to cut U.S. spending to fund Israeli relief efforts. She said it would be the first time in history that domestic funding would be sacrificed for a relief bill. Instead, Congresswoman Slotkin said she’ll be saving her “yes” vote for an upcoming Senate proposal.

“It’s a stronger bill,” she said. “It supports Ukraine, it supports efforts in Taiwan, it has humanitarian assistance for Gaza, in addition to the President’s request on Israel.”

For Sardar, the death of Thabet and his family, including his wife, children and parents, is a reminder to people everywhere the true cost of war on both sides of the frontline. Sardar said a service is being planned to honor Thabet’s memory, although the date has not yet been set.

