Honors For MSU Men’s Soccer Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team had five players garner Big Ten Conference post season honors as announced on Friday. Sophomore midfield Jonathan Stout, a native of Wyoming, Michigan, earned first team All Big Ten honors. Last year he was named Big Ten co freshman of the year. Others being honored are sophomore forward Jake Spadafora, sophomore Jeremy Sharp, defender Will Eby and senior Jack Zugay also earned various awards for their play this fall.

