Advertise With Us

Honors For MSU Men’s Soccer Team

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team had five players garner Big Ten Conference post season honors as announced on Friday. Sophomore midfield Jonathan Stout, a native of Wyoming, Michigan, earned first team All Big Ten honors. Last year he was named Big Ten co freshman of the year. Others being honored are sophomore forward Jake Spadafora, sophomore Jeremy Sharp, defender Will Eby and senior Jack Zugay also earned various awards for their play this fall.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
EB I-94 at Dearing Road reopens following crash

Latest News

A soccer ball
Mason Boys Soccer Plays For State Title Saturday
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, complains about a call in the second half of an NCAA...
Former Spartan Shurmur Promoted at Colorado
FILE
Award Presented Friday to Former Catholic High School Coach Ahern
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Michigan Basketball Player Injured