Holt dancers take their moves to New York City for Turkey Day

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A group of dancers from Holt will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It is the third time the Karyn’s Dance Place studio will be featured in the parade.

On Friday, nine girls at Karyn’s Dance Place practiced eight counts as they got ready for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After performing back in 2019 at 12 years old, Megan Morden said she’s excited to go back to New York to show her moves on Thanksgiving morning. “It was really fun getting to dance with new people and dance in a parade that I’ve watched every year since I was really little.”

First-time performer, Riley Mason, called the opportunity to dance in a nationally-televised event, lifechanging.

“It’s not something that most people get to experience. So I guess, I feel really lucky especially. I hope that this helps me, as a dancer, improve but also just experience new things.”

Dance Instructor, Karyn Perry, said her dancers will be in the studio for three days a week, for more than 20 hours, learning choreography for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Perry described this year’s costume as beautiful.

“So we just got all of our costumes and choreography this week and so, they’re very excited about that. They get to meet a lot of girls traveling from all over the U.S and some from other countries. And so they’ll be dancing with them.”

Mason said her team is excited to meet and dance with other dancers from all around the world. “We’re all like a little family here but it’s so interesting to see what other dance studios are like and see how they really work. So we’re excited to meet new people.”

Back for the second time, Morden said she’s more confident than ever. She left a message for the dancers who are performing for the first time. “Just don’t overthink because you’re just out there to have fun.”

Perry and her dancers called performing in the parade, a pinnacle moment for a young dancer.

Karyn’s Dance Place is heading to New York on Saturday, Nov 18.

