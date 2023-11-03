Gusty winds and clouds on Friday, plus a look ahead at our evening newscasts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few peeks at the sun will start our Friday, but most of the day should be mostly cloudy. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the warmer temperatures in the 50s this weekend, and the chances of rain you can expect. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 3, 2023

Average High: 53º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 77° 2015

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1951

Jackson Record High: 76º 2015

Jackson Record Low: 14º 1951

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.