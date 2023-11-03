Advertise With Us

Gusty winds and clouds on Friday, plus a look ahead at our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few peeks at the sun will start our Friday, but most of the day should be mostly cloudy. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the warmer temperatures in the 50s this weekend, and the chances of rain you can expect. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 3, 2023

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 36º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 2015
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1951
  • Jackson Record High: 76º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: 14º 1951

