Gun control bills passed to protect survivors of domestic violence

By Marz Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “My abuser held me in a room for over 3 hours and indicated that he was going to murder me,” said Tanesha Ash-Shakoor, a survivor of domestic violence.

Ash-Shakoor said had her abuser’s gun not been stored in his car, she could have lost her life.

“Having had that weapon inside of the home, I definitely know that he would have accessed the weapon, the gun versus the knife.”

Legislation offering new protections for domestic violence survivors passed Wednesday in a 58 to 52 vote. Preventing those convicted of domestic violence crimes, now including misdemeanors, from purchasing or owning a gun for eight years.

Representative Emily Dievendorf voted in favor of the new legislation and said it’s a step toward preventing more deaths.

“Perpetrators of violence can create violence in any number of ways, with any number of tools, but this takes away the deadliest tools from those who have already proven to be unsafe.”

Representative Jamie Thompson said the bills define domestic violence too loosely and remove a basic right.

“Keying a car or calling someone too much on the phone or stalking. Different things that aren’t violent crimes they’re turning them into domestic violence. And then if you are to be charged with one of those, then you would lose your right to protect yourself with a firearm,” said Rep. Thompson.

“How many times did my abuser continuously call me, stalk me, make threats? Do things that we’re per se non-violent, but he still possessed a gun, and that doesn’t negate the fact that he was willing and ready to use that weapon with me,” said Ash-Shakoor. The bills will head to Governor Whitmer’s desk with the intent of keeping guns out of the hands of abusers.

According to End Gun Violence Michigan, 70 women and children are killed by an armed abuser every year, and domestic violence is five times more likely to turn deadly when there is a firearm in the home.

