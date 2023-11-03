Grand Ledge High School new health care center for students

Grand Ledge, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday Grand Ledge Public Schools and Eaton Regional Education Service Agency announced plans to add a school based health center for kids age 5-21.

Grand Ledge Superintendent Bill Barnes said the center would be available to around 3,000 students who could walk to the new facility.

Barns said, “Providing those services right there on site will number one allow the students easy access to them. they don’t have to get in a car and drive to Lansing or drive to another location, they can actually walk down the hall to their appointments.”

The clinic will be funded thanks to a state grant that allocated 2.3 million dollars to opening health centers across Michigan.

Barnes said one of the major factors in adding the new facility inside the high school is the key focus on the mental health of students.

“we are very excited that is a key component of this project. there will be full-time mental health services for our students”, said Barnes.

The new health clinic will provide students with primary care, preventative care, comprehensive health assessment, vision and hearing screening, health education, and mental health.

All children and young adults in Eaton County will be accepted regardless of insurance.

Students will be able to seek help, schedule and attend appointments during school hours, and all with a small walk down the hall.

The Center will look to open in April of 2024 and they hope to make some services available as early as January.

