GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers’ (UAW) National General Motors Council is meeting in Detroit Friday to vote on whether it will send it’s tentative agreement to its membership.

GM and the union agreed to a deal on Monday. The agreement includes a 25 percent wage increase over four years. New employees will see a 70 percent wage increase, and the top wage will see a 33 percent increase. GM is also offering employees up to five weeks of vacation time and two weeks of parental leave.

In Mid-Michigan, employees who were impacted by the strike have already returned to work.

“We are all feeling very optimistic because we looked at what Ford came out with, what Stellantis is being told that they’re supposed to get, and I truly believe that Shawn Fain wouldn’t bring us anything but the best that he could get for us,” said one GM worker.

If the agreement is sent out to membership on Friday, the UAW will host a Facebook live with their members to detail that agreement.

Regional leaders will relay the agreement information to local leaders. From there, local workers will review and discuss further before holding a vote to ratify the agreement.

