Former Spartan Shurmur Promoted at Colorado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State center Pat Shurmur has been promoted on the football coaching staff at Colorado. Shurmur starred for the Spartans’ 1987 Rose Bowl team under George Perles. Shurmur is moving up to co offensive coordinator alongside Sean Lewis. He will also assist with the offensive line. No word on which on field assistant will move off a position to make room for Shurmur.

