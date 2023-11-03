Advertise With Us

Former Spartan Shurmur Promoted at Colorado

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, complains about a call in the second half of an NCAA...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, complains about a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State center Pat Shurmur has been promoted on the football coaching staff at Colorado. Shurmur starred for the Spartans’ 1987 Rose Bowl team under George Perles. Shurmur is moving up to co offensive coordinator alongside Sean Lewis. He will also assist with the offensive line. No word on which on field assistant will move off a position to make room for Shurmur.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
EB I-94 at Dearing Road reopens following crash

Latest News

A soccer ball
Mason Boys Soccer Plays For State Title Saturday
FILE
Award Presented Friday to Former Catholic High School Coach Ahern
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Michigan Basketball Player Injured
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Honors For MSU Men’s Soccer Team