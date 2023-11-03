EB I-96 in Eaton County reopens following crash
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 in Eaton County reopened early Friday morning following a crash that occurred late Thursday night.
The interstate was closed from Saginaw Highway to Grand River for about four hours.
Eastbound I-96 reopened at around 3 a.m.
