Advertise With Us

EB I-96 in Eaton County reopens following crash

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 in Eaton County reopened early Friday morning following a crash that occurred late Thursday night.

The interstate was closed from Saginaw Highway to Grand River for about four hours.

Eastbound I-96 reopened at around 3 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
EB I-94 at Dearing Road reopens following crash
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on the temperatures that will be a few...
WEATHER EXTRA: Dry weekend ahead
Jackson police search for suspect accused of stealing money from dead man
MSU conducting system maintenance for outdoor sirens
Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing