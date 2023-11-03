EB I-96 in Eaton County reopens following crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 in Eaton County reopened early Friday morning following a crash that occurred late Thursday night.

The interstate was closed from Saginaw Highway to Grand River for about four hours.

Eastbound I-96 reopened at around 3 a.m.

