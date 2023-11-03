DeWitt High School holds annual Career Connection expo

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School held its annual Career Connection expo on Thursday.

Eighth and tenth graders from the Clinton County RESA district could check out more than 100 booths for different careers. They included everything from career and technical education to the business industry. The idea was to expose students to different resources needed to navigate today’s workforce.

“The sky’s the limit,” said Scott Koenigsknecht, the Clinton County RESA Superintendent. “They just need to know what’s available and then not only to know what’s available but maybe to start to think about developing a plan of what’s going to get them from here as either an eighth grader or a tenth grader to actually being in that world of work or actually being at that Community College or Institute of higher ed.”

The Clinton County RESA district offers resources such as college nights and mock interview days to help prepare students for the future.

