Advertise With Us

Baby shark born via asexual reproduction, only 2nd recorded instance in US zoo history

The baby shark is now two months old and can be viewed by the public at one of the habitats...
The baby shark is now two months old and can be viewed by the public at one of the habitats inside the Living Coast’s entrance at the Brookfield Zoo.(Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) – A shark at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois was born through asexual reproduction, something so rare that experts believe it’s only the second time it has ever happened at a zoo in the United States.

According to a news release, the zoo – located in a suburb of Chicago – said the epaulette shark pup hatched on Aug. 23.

The shark’s mother had not been housed with a male since 2019. Because of this, zoo staff believes the female went through a rare reproductive process known as parthenogenesis – when an embryo develops from an unfertilized egg.

The zoo said parthenogenesis is a natural occurrence in some invertebrates but is very rare in vertebrates, including sharks.

Officials believe this is only the second time an epaulette shark has been born through asexual reproduction at a United States zoo. The first was at New England Aquarium, which is where Brookfield Zoo’s adult females originated.

The baby shark is now two months old and can be viewed by the public at one of the habitats inside the Living Coast’s entrance at the Brookfield Zoo.

Zoo officials said the shark is doing well.

The baby shark is approximately just 5 to 6 inches long. When fully grown, epaulette sharks can reach up to 3 feet in length.

Epaulette sharks are mostly nocturnal creatures found in warm waters with sandy bottoms from New Guinea to Australia. They are known for their unique ability to “walk” short distances on the seafloor and on land using their pectoral fins.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
EB I-94 at Dearing Road reopens following crash

Latest News

DeWitt High School held its annual Career Connection expo Thursday.
DeWitt High School holds annual Career Connection expo
The Jackson County Prosecutor has determined that the actions made by the officers who shot a...
Jackson County Prosecutor finds deputies’ actions justified for fatally shooting homicide suspect
Students with special needs are learning to apply skills they learn in the classroom to job...
Schools Rule: Students with special needs learn how to apply skills in MSU’s campus
Growing Michigan Together Council is going all over the state, county by county, on both sides...
Organization working to grow Michigan holds presentation in Lansing
FILE - Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, attends a hearing for a civil...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules