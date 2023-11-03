Award Presented Friday to Former Catholic High School Coach Ahern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Downtown Coaches Club Friday presented its Vandervoort Award to former Lansing Catholic High School football coach Jim Ahern. The honor goes annually to someone who gives extra service in a variety of ways to the community. It’s the 53rd year the award has been presented. Ahern stepped down three seasons ago as head coach at Catholic and replaced by current coach Jim Baker. The Downtown Coaches Club has been a Michigan State football support organization for many years.

