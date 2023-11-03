Advertise With Us

Award Presented Friday to Former Catholic High School Coach Ahern

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Downtown Coaches Club Friday presented its Vandervoort Award to former Lansing Catholic High School football coach Jim Ahern. The honor goes annually to someone who gives extra service in a variety of ways to the community. It’s the 53rd year the award has been presented. Ahern stepped down three seasons ago as head coach at Catholic and replaced by current coach Jim Baker. The Downtown Coaches Club has been a Michigan State football support organization for many years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
EB I-94 at Dearing Road reopens following crash

Latest News

A soccer ball
Mason Boys Soccer Plays For State Title Saturday
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, complains about a call in the second half of an NCAA...
Former Spartan Shurmur Promoted at Colorado
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Michigan Basketball Player Injured
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Honors For MSU Men’s Soccer Team