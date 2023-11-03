2 100-year-old railroad bridges reopen in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two 100-year-old railroad bridges in Jackson have reopened.

The bridges were under construction for over a year.

The Amtrak bridges over Jackson and Mechanic St. were shut down for lifting and rebuilding 4,000 feet of railroad track. They’re part of a segment of Amtrak railroad between Chicago and Detroit.

MDOT said the Jackson St. bridge was raised to provide more than 14 feet of clearance for drivers below. The Mechanic St. clearance was raised by more than 10 feet.

Railroad traffic was halted for a week while the bridges were installed.

On Thursday, Mechanic St. was fully reopened. Jackson St. reopened Friday.

The project cost nearly $33 million.

