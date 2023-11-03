Advertise With Us

2 100-year-old railroad bridges reopen in Jackson

2 century-old railroad bridges reopen in Jackson
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two 100-year-old railroad bridges in Jackson have reopened.

The bridges were under construction for over a year.

The Amtrak bridges over Jackson and Mechanic St. were shut down for lifting and rebuilding 4,000 feet of railroad track. They’re part of a segment of Amtrak railroad between Chicago and Detroit.

MDOT said the Jackson St. bridge was raised to provide more than 14 feet of clearance for drivers below. The Mechanic St. clearance was raised by more than 10 feet.

Railroad traffic was halted for a week while the bridges were installed.

On Thursday, Mechanic St. was fully reopened. Jackson St. reopened Friday.

The project cost nearly $33 million.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
EB I-94 at Dearing Road reopens following crash

Latest News

DeWitt High School held its annual Career Connection expo Thursday.
DeWitt High School holds annual Career Connection expo
The Jackson County Prosecutor has determined that the actions made by the officers who shot a...
Jackson County Prosecutor finds deputies’ actions justified for fatally shooting homicide suspect
Students with special needs are learning to apply skills they learn in the classroom to job...
Schools Rule: Students with special needs learn how to apply skills in MSU’s campus
Growing Michigan Together Council is going all over the state, county by county, on both sides...
Organization working to grow Michigan holds presentation in Lansing