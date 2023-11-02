Unclaimed remains receive a final resting place

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When a person passes away, they normally receive a funeral and final resting place by loved ones they left behind.

What happens to those who have passed away with no family and no money to receive a proper goodbye?

Thursday in Lansing the St. Joseph Cemetery held a special ceremony to honor those who have been unclaimed.

Brian Epky the Director of Cemeteries in Lansing said today is special and at times emotional.

Epky said, " It is hard not to. They are people and we love them, and we want to be able to say goodbye and this is a good way to do that.”

Michelle Fox with Sparrow Hospital said many in attendance were some of the people who last had contact with the departed.

“Everyone who has touched these individuals who are here, from agencies, hospice, law enforcement, our office staff, anyone who was a part of their lives. especially in the end are invited to attend and help lay them to rest appropriately”, said Fox.

On all souls day, those in attendance heard names read aloud of people who have passed away but have not been forgotten.

