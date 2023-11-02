Ultium Cells hosts first job fair for Delta Township EV battery plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A power boost for Mid-Michigan jobs as construction is almost complete on Delta Township’s new electric vehicle battery plant. Now, the hiring process has begun.

“[Wednesday] is really focused on those first opportunities that they have with some of their engineer positions, managerial positions, more of those high level tech positions to get the company off the ground because they’re still building in our region,” said Carrie Rosingana, the CEO of the Capital Area Michigan Works.

For the first time, the Capital Area Michigan Works hosted “Ultium Cells”. The battery manufacturer is hiring 1,700 people in the Lansing area.

“Ultium Cells is a joint venture with General Motors and LG energy solutions. We produce and manufacture battery cells that will eventually go to our customer General Motors for their E-V vehicles,” said Grace Griffin, the Plant Director for the Ultium plant.

The workers that are applying for these jobs at this plant, say they want to be apart of the future and for them that looks like electric vehicles.

“It’s a new platform. We’re trying to go from gas engines to electric engines so now we have this wave of electric vehicles so I want to see what the next wave is, I’m always interested in new technology so that’s why I’m here,” said Joshua Southern, who says he may be a possible applicant.

Ultium Cells says they are offering good paying jobs to the Lansing area. Southern says he has worked in car manufacturing before but is open to the transition to electric vehicles.

“There are jobs outside of The Big 3 that are worthwhile that are just as good. For me, I’ve been in 2 of The Big 3 and now I’m kind of on my own right now but there is life outside of those. So, I know what the pay scale is, I know that it can change your life so I’m here to see what they have to offer and maybe it can change my life a little bit,” said Southern.

The battery plant is expected to be finished by the end of next year. Applications for entry level positions will open sometime next summer.

