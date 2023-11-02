Advertise With Us

Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah...
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah Heim during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BRANDT AP Baseball Writer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

