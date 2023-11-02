Study shows e-cigarette use among U.S. high school students declines in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a study Thursday showing the use of tobacco products has declined from 2022 to 2023, primarily driven by a decline in e-cigarette use among high school students.

According to the CDC, the use of tobacco products among high school students dropped from 16.5 percent to 12.6 percent. The use of e-cigarettes dropped from 14.1 percent to ten percent.

Declines also occurred for any combustible tobacco product, including cigars, among high school students—from 4.5 percent to 6.6 percent.

Researchers said there have been significant increases in the current use of at least one tobacco product and the use of multiple tobacco products among middle school students. However, there were no other significant changes during 2022 and 2023 for any individual tobacco product type, including e-cigarettes, among middle school students.

According to the CDC, e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among both middle and high school students for the past ten years. The CDC said youth e-cigarette use continues to be a critical public health concern, as about half of students who ever tried e-cigarettes reported currently using them, showing that many youth who try e-cigarettes remain e-cigarette users. Among students reporting current e-cigarette use, about a quarter reported using e-cigarettes daily. Notably, nearly 9 in 10 used flavored e-cigarettes.

“The decline in e-cigarette use among high school students shows great progress, but our work is far from over,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Findings from this report underscore the threat that commercial tobacco product use poses to the health of our nation’s youth. It is imperative that we prevent youth from starting to use tobacco and help those who use tobacco to quit.”

Among middle and high school students, 2.8 million—ten percent—reported current use of a tobacco product in 2023. 2.13 million students reported current e-cigarette use in 2023. Cigarettes, cigars, nicotine pouches, smokeless tobacco, other oral nicotine products, hookah, heated tobacco products, and pipe tobacco followed E-cigarettes.

The CDC reports disposable products were the most commonly used e-cigarette device type among youth. However, the most popular brands included various disposable and cartridge-based products. Among students who currently used e-cigarettes, the most commonly reported brands were Elf Bar (56.7%), Esco Bars (21.6%), Vuse (20.7%), JUUL (16.5%) and Mr. Fog (13.6%).

The CDC said multiple factors continue to influence youth tobacco product use, including flavors, marketing, and misperceptions of harm. Continued monitoring of tobacco product use behaviors among youth, a comprehensive approach to prevent youth from starting to use tobacco, and strategies to help youth who use tobacco to quit are critical to eliminating tobacco product use among youth.

Proven tobacco prevention policies, such as price increases, comprehensive smoke-free policies, counter-marketing campaigns, and healthcare interventions, continue to reduce youth initiation and tobacco use disparities.

