Small business in Jackson’s MLK Corridor could get a makeover

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new program underway in Jackson aimed at helping small business owners promote growth and redevelopment.

Through the Jackson Entrepreneurial and Real Estate Fund, business owners on the city’s southside can get up to $250,000 for things like building enhancements and tech services.

Entrepreneurs along the MLK Corridor told News 10 what these funds could mean for them.

“When you pull up and you can see a neighborhood that has grown, people want to stop by,” said Michael Parker, owner of Mikey’s Barbershop.

Parker said he’s been in business in the same spot, along the MLK Corridor, for 18 years. In that time, Parker said he’s seen very little developments in the area. He thinks the fund could change that.

“I believe it’ll bring more business to the barbershop – different type of customers to the barbershop. When you have a business that doesn’t look appealing to customers or people, or certain neighborhoods don’t look appealing, then you have people that don’t want to stop. They don’t feel safe.”

The Jackson Entrepreneurial and Real Estate Fund, which is being used to boost small business growth, will provide financial assistance in three categories:

Real Estate/Capital Grants for building or space enhancements

Business/Operating Grants for general operating expenses

Technical Assistance Grants to obtain marketing, legal, accounting, and technology services

“I think it’ll be inspiring to the minority community, or the corridor community, to see other minority-owned businesses up and running sufficiently. We got a lot of young entrepreneurs – minority entrepreneurs – and we just want to help them develop,” Robert Wilkie, Entrepreneurial Fund Subcommittee Member.

Other businesses in the area, like Jack’s Take Out Store, will be applying for the grant to grow their business – along with Parker. “Bringing in lights and sidewalks and building up business and bringing in new windows or expanding. Doing parking lots and things like that.”

Helping small business owners bring the community back to the MLK Corridor in Jackson.

Business owners can visit MyMLKCIA.org/EntrepreneurialFund to learn more about the grant program or apply to receive a grant. Each business is eligible to receive a maximum of $25,000 in funding per category or $50,000 across each category, with a total of $250,000 disbursed across all grants.

Completed grant applications should be sent via email to jwillis@cityofjackson.org with the subject line “Entrepreneurial Fund Application,” or submitted in person to City Hall at 161 W Michigan Ave, 14th Floor, Jackson, Michigan, 49201

