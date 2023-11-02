Sen. Anthony introduces new payday lending bill at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Senator Sarah Anthony introduced new payday legislation Wednesday in hopes this will hit the Governor’s desk as soon as possible.

The Lansing Democrat introduced the bi-partisan bill in a committee meeting on Nov. 1 at the State Capitol. Anthony said the bill would cap interest rates at 36 percent and put Michigan in line with 20 other states.

Anthony said lenders prey on people with lower incomes, and the borrower ends up paying much more than the original amount.

“These loans are used for the basics, but we have heard from people that borrowing one or two hundred dollars can honestly equal thousands of dollars that become impossible to pay off,” said Anthony.

The payday lending bill will go to a Senate hearing in the next few months.

