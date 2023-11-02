Quiet weather on Thursday, and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We finally catch a break for a full decent weekend of weather in Mid-Michigan as quieter conditions take over. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the warmer temperatures we’ll experience the rest of this week, and when the cooler temperatures and rain showers make its way into the forecast. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of our top stories.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 2, 2023
- Average High: 53º Average Low 36º
- Lansing Record High: 76° 1938
- Lansing Record Low: 13° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 77º 1938
- Jackson Record Low: 18º 1951 and 2014
