November 1, 2023 - MHSAA Volleyball District Semifinal Highlights

Highlights from two Division 1 district semifinal volleyball matches.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The postseason is here for high school volleyball and News 10 Sports had cameras at a pair of Division 1 district semifinals, both at St. Johns and Holt. Check out the highlights above. For the entire postseason schedule, you can visit MHSAA.com.

