MSU’s 2024 Football Schedule Now Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 2024 Michigan State football schedule: August 31 home Florida Atlantic; September 7 at Maryland; September 14 home Louisiana; September 21 at Boston College; September 28 home Ohio State; October 5 at Oregon’ October 12 bye; October 19 home Iowa; October 26 at Michigan; November 2nd home Indiana; November 9 bye; November 16 at Illinois; November 23 home Purdue; November 30 home Rutgers.

