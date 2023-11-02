Advertise With Us

MSU receives $7.5 million donation for Broad Art Museum

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) received a big gift for its Broad Art Museum—$7.5 million.

Alumnus Alan Ross and his wife, Rebecca Ross, made the donation.

Nine years ago, the couple gave the museum $1 million to establish an exhibition endowment. Their recent gift will further support it. The exhibit is an open and light public programming space.

The Rosses are passionate about art and support the museum’s efforts to offer something for everyone in the community.

“Words can hardly convey the magnitude and impact of this gift from Alan and Rebecca Ross and the ways it will shape an ever-brighter future for the MSU Broad Art Museum,” said Steven Bridges, interim director of the museum. “Through the bolstering of their endowment, the museum’s exhibition program will grow significantly in the years ahead to provide unique, unparalleled engagements with art here on MSU’s campus. The museum stands to benefit greatly from this future gift, but the true beneficiaries are the many people whose lives will be enriched through the opportunities this gift will create.”

