MSU Men Get Home Game in Big Ten Soccer Tournament

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. The Spartans will host sixth seed Ohio State in a quarter-final match Friday at 6:30pm at DeMartin Stadium. It will be the Spartans’ first home Big Ten tournament game since 2018. MSU has a 7-1-7 season record while the Buckeyes have a 5-6-5 record. Ohio State handed Michigan State its only regular season loss, 3-2 in East Lansing on October 24th.

