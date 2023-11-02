MSU Men Get Home Game in Big Ten Soccer Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. The Spartans will host sixth seed Ohio State in a quarter-final match Friday at 6:30pm at DeMartin Stadium. It will be the Spartans’ first home Big Ten tournament game since 2018. MSU has a 7-1-7 season record while the Buckeyes have a 5-6-5 record. Ohio State handed Michigan State its only regular season loss, 3-2 in East Lansing on October 24th.

