Mid-Michigan Matters: Preventing adverse childhood experiences

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Adverse childhood experiences can impact kids later in life.

Part of the Michigan Public Health Institute’s mission is to prevent those experiences.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Dr. Mat Edick. He and Taylor discuss the $2.4 million in funding awarded to the Institute in the player above.

