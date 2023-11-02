Mason to Play For State Soccer Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School’s football team is four wins from a state title but its boys soccer team is a mere one victory away. Mason will play for the division two title at 3pm Saturday against Grand Rapids Christian. The match will be played at Grand Ledge High School where all four divisional title games will be played that day. Both teams won semi-final matches on Wednesday.

