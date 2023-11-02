Advertise With Us

Mason to Play For State Soccer Title

A soccer ball
A soccer ball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School’s football team is four wins from a state title but its boys soccer team is a mere one victory away. Mason will play for the division two title at 3pm Saturday against Grand Rapids Christian. The match will be played at Grand Ledge High School where all four divisional title games will be played that day. Both teams won semi-final matches on Wednesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW releases details in Ford agreement
Man arrested in Ingham County for allegedly abandoning children while driving drunk
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
Missing endangered Eaton County woman found safe

Latest News

Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Baseball Free Agency Begins
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
Michigan Learns 2024 Big Ten Football Schedule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Men Get Home Game in Big Ten Soccer Tournament
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s 2024 Football Schedule Now Set